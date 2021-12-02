CPD: Suspect arrested for fatal shooting on Kennedy Street

Mike Olson,
Emanuel Griffin
Image: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–  The Columbia Police Department says a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting on Kennedy Street has been arrested. Officials say Emanuel Griffin is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, the charges stem from a shooting incident at a Kennedy Street home on November 15. Authorities say one man was killed while another victim was injured, but he survived.

