CPD: Suspect arrested for fatal shooting on Kennedy Street
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting on Kennedy Street has been arrested. Officials say Emanuel Griffin is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to investigators, the charges stem from a shooting incident at a Kennedy Street home on November 15. Authorities say one man was killed while another victim was injured, but he survived.