Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in Richland County crash

Richland Co. , SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that took place in Richland County just before 7pm Thursday night. According to Trooper David Jones with SCHP, at around 6:45pm a person who has not yet been identified was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson headed east on Sandfield Road.

Trooper Jones says when the driver reached the intersection of Sandfield and Branham Roads the biker crossed over Branham Road where the motorcycle struck a ditch causing the driver to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Highway Patrol says the driver of that bike was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.