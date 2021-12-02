Protect your packages from porch pirates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Porch pirates are on the move in the Midlands. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department front porch theft is picking up as we get closer to Christmas.

‘Tis the season for quick thieves to be lurking around neighborhoods. Investigator Mark Laureano says if you are not home during package arrival ask a neighbor to be on the look out to collect it for you or invest in a porch lockbox for packages.

“If you’re going to be out of town communicate with the post office. ‘I am going to be out of town, hold my package for me’. Some people go out and get P.O. Boxes at UPS Stores and have the package delivered there,” said Investigator Laureano.

Richland Sheriff’s Office warns people to not make the mistake of stacking empty package boxes outside your home for trash pickup. Thanks to doorbell cameras videos have aided the sheriff’s office in faster arrest. Investigator Laureano says the technology is a great tool for community policing.

“That’s real time information. It’s not a third-party, it’s not somebody from down the way. It’s from your house, it’s from your neighbor,” said Investigator Laureano.

And if you do suspect there to be a package thief walking around your neighborhood. Investigator Laureano says don’t approach just call 9-1-1. Leave it up to the cops to find out if they are naughty or nice.

“The best thing you can do is be a great great witness. This is what they were wearing and this is how they look like, Get as much detail as you can,” said Investigator Laureano.