Clemson quarterback, wide receiver set to transfer

Clemson is losing two members of its offense to transfer, according to a source inside the Tigers football program Friday.

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. are entering the transfer portal.

Phommachanh played in six games this season, passing for 131 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 69 yards and a TD.

Ladson Jr. had just four receptions for 19 yards and didn’t record a score.