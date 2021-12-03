Columbia Police search for driver accused of shooting at motorist

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department continues searching for the pick-up truck captured in surveillance image following a shooting Wednesday. Authorities say the driver of the truck is accused of firing a shot at another vehicle along Spears Creek Church Road.

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle says both cars were traveling north when the driver says the suspect drove up behind him “in an aggressive manner” honking his horn repeatedly.

Police say once the two reached the intersection of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, the suspect shot at the car causing damage to the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured in the incident according to police.

Officials are searching for the suspect who was last seen driving what is possibly an early to mid-2000’s black Chevy Silverado with what appeared to be a tool box or dog crate on the back with a South Carolina license plate that may have started with either “JSH” or “JHS”.

If you have any information that can help police contact Crimestoppers 1888-CRIME-SC.