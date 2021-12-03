Facebook reportedly sold ads promoting anti-vaccine messages

CNN– Facebook has reportedly made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling ads that promote anti-vaccine messages and compare America’s COVID-19 response to Nazi Germany. Despite Facebook’s parent company, Meta, saying these ads went against their vaccine misinformation policies, they still ran on the platform.

One researcher who tracks advertising on Facebook says the company does not manually review all of the ads it sells. That means some slip through its detection systems.