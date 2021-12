Fairfield County Coroner releases name of woman killed in collision in Winnsboro

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the name of a Columbia woman who was killed in a car accident in Winnsboro on Thursday. Officials say 33-year-old Lou Ann Williams was killed after her vehicle collided with another.

According to authorities, she was taken to MUSC Fairfield by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.