LCSD: Middle school student brings knife to school, facing charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say a student at Gilbert Middle School is accused of bringing a knife to school, and another student is charged with larceny.

According to investigators, one of the girls refused to hand over a $20 bill which belonged to the other girl. Authorities say the other girl then showed a knife and demanded to money back.

Deputies say the student with the knife is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, and the girl accused of refusing to hand the money over faces a larceny charge. Officials say they were released to their parents.