Local Living: Salvation Army Angel Trees up, holiday lights at Saluda Shoals Park and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Once again, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department is collecting food for those in need this holiday season. The fire department will hold its ‘Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive’ on Friday, December 17 at its Headquarters on Laurel Street. You can donate non-perishable food items and canned goods. If you need food assistance, call 803-545-3700.

You have the chance to help feed less fortunate families this holiday season. The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. It benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank. Some requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods and canned meats.

Officials say you can drop off items at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairvew Road

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, Office of Business Opportunities, 1401 Main Street (4 th Floor)

Floor) Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Payment and Customer Care Center, 3000 Harden St.

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street

The in-person food drive ends December 10, and the virtual food drive ends January 17. You can also donate online.

Tis’ the season to be an angel. You have the chance to make the holidays special for a child in need. You can stop by the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree located at the Columbiana Centre mall, as well as participating Lexington Starbucks locations. On the trees, you’ll find the names of children in need and some toys or clothes they hope to get for Christmas. ABC Columbia is proud to partner with the Salvation Army for the project. For more ways to give, visit salvationarmycarolinas.org.

If you’re looking for some early Christmas holiday events this month, we have some that will light up the Midlands. Starting on Thanksgiving night, you can take a drive through the Holiday Lights on the River. The Lights on the River at Saluda Shoals Park runs every night through New Years Eve! There will be more than 350 animated light displays, plus a laser light show and a chance to slide down the winter wonder tube slide this year! The drive through display runs each night from 6-10 p.m. and admission is $25 per car. You can find more information on Facebook.

Riverbanks Zoo is having their “Lights Before Christmas” on select evenings throughout this month. You can visit Santa’s Village, the North Pole Express and much more. It costs $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 2-12 and free for kids 2 and under. It is also free for members. Visit riverbanks.org for more information.