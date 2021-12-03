SCDEW reports lowest weekly number of first time unemployment insurance claims since beginning of pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is reporting the lowest weekly totals of unemployment claims since the pandemic began.

776 first time South Carolinians filed for unemployment last week. That’s nearly 300 claims less than the previously reported pandemic low of 1,064 first time unemployment claims.

From November 21-27, SCDEW says 5,352 claimants were paid an average benefit of $248.60. Since the beginning of the pandemic, SCDEW says a total of $6,580,543,018.09 has been paid out.

For more information, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.