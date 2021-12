WWE Monday Night RAW coming to Colonial Life Arena in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Listen up wrestling fans, WWE’s Monday Night RAW is coming to the Colonial Life Arena.

The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21 and will be broadcast live on USA Network. The show will feature WWE Champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Bianca Blaire, to name a few.

Tickets go on sale December 10.