Chase Hunter Notches Career High in Loss at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) finished with a career high 15 points on a career-best-tying five made field goals to help lead Clemson University. Unfortunately the effort was not enough in an 80-75 loss to Miami.

Aside from Hunter, the Tigers (5-4, 0-1 ACC) were led by PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) and Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) also finished in double-figures with 10 points apiece.

Collins led the Tigers with nine rebounds in the effort, nearly eclipsing his second double-double in as many games this season.

Clemson led for nearly 36 minutes of the contest, but a late 19-5 run by the Hurricanes (6-3, 1-0 ACC) sealed the Tigers’ fate.

The Tigers return to the court on Saturday, Dec. 11 when they take part in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. Clemson will face Drake at 2 p.m. on ACCN.