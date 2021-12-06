Goodwill hosts job fair for veterans transitioning to civilian life

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— If you’re a veteran and in the market for a job. You’re in luck. ‘Operation GoodJobs’ is a new initiative of GIUMSC hoping to help those who have served find the perfect fit as they move on to their next career.

According to Goodwill, there are more than 365,000 veterans in the Palmetto state. Data from the company shows that there are currently 4.4% that do not have a job, while another 6.9% are destitute.

The Job and Resource Fair is hoping to reduce those numbers by offering veterans a chance to participate in immediate interviews with companies like Amazon, Richland School District 1, AAFES, Goodwill, Allied Universal, BG Multi-Family, Palmetto State Armory, Hire Dynamics who plan to be in attendance.

The Development Manager for Goodwill says they’re thrilled to have the chance to bring this opportunity to people looking to gain finacial stability, and independence by offering education and training that can assist them as they search for a job. In a statement released about the Fair Patridge adds,

“To be able to provide this Job and Resource Fair for anyone in the area goes a long way in helping connect employers to job seekers,”

If you are interested you can check the event out Tuesday from 9am to 3pm at the ‘Job Connection’ that’s the located inside the Goodwill retail store at 111 HiHighlandnter Drive.