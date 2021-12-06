LCSD: Lexington County student accused of making threats against schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a 14-year-old student at Gilbert High School is accused of making threats against schools in the county.

According to authorities, another student overheard the 14-year-old while riding the bus on December 2. Officials say the student who overheard the threat reported it to school administrators.

“The student who came forward should be commended for doing the right thing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They heard something and reported all the details to someone who could immediately step in and take action to make sure everyone stayed safe.”

According to officials, the 14-year-old threatened they would wear a trenchcoat and shoot up the elementary and middle school the next day.

“While there was never any imminent danger to students, teachers or anyone else on a campus, this is another example of how we and Lexington School District One share in the responsibility to protect those who learn and work at a school.”

Officials say the 14-year-old was released to the custody of his parents after being charged.