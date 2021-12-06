LCSD: West Columbia man accused of shooting man to death and setting fire to his camper

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a West Columbia man is accused of shooting a man to death and setting fire to his camper.

Authorities say 46-year-old Mark Anthony Festus Scheibler is charged with murder, arson and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Based on evidence investigators collected and interviews detectives conducted with witnesses, Scheibler fatally shot Jimmy Ferney Johnson at Mr. Johnson’s home on Mac Circle about 7 a.m. Nov. 27,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Ferney also set fire to Mr. Johnson’s camper that was near his home.”

The sheriff says they were able to identify Scheibler with help community tips.

“At the outset of our investigation, we had very little information to go on,” Koon said. “We’re thankful to those in our community who stepped up with anonymous tips. Those proved to be very helpful to us.”

According to investigators, Scheibler is being held in Richland County for charges related to another case. They expect he will be formally charged in Lexington County this week.