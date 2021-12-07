A Tree for the Fallen ceremony held at the S.C. State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dozens gather to light a tree for the fallen at the South Carolina State House today.

Three families of South Carolina’s fallen service members joined Governor Henry McMaster to remember and honor the Gold Star men and women who died during active duty. According to the South Carolina National Guards Survivor Outreach more than 600 Gold Stars were hung on the tree, each represents a fallen hero.

Diane Rawl says her son was killed in afghanistan in 2012 and since then the holidays has not been the same. “Our biggest fear is that they will be forgotten but we ask everyone to say their names and tell their stories. If you see us everywhere out and about that’s what we Gold Star mothers are doing, we are telling their stories because we do not want them forgotten.”

Rawl says today’s event shows people appreciate the sacrifice that was made by her son and many others.