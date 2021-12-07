Richland Northeast H.S. student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A 17 year old Richland Northeast High School student faces several charges after he’s accused of bringing a loaded firearm onto school property.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a School Resource Officer (SRO) was alerted by school administrators that a gun was discovered inside of a student’s book bag Tuesday afternoon. The SRO confiscated the pistol and later determined it was stolen. The 17-year-old male student has now been charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a Pistol Under 18, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Carry of a Handgun.