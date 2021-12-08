Alex Murdaugh bond appearance set as he faces additional lawsuit

Among the list of charges he already faces, Murdaugh is now being sued by the boyfriend of woman killed on his boat

(ABC) Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There are new developments in the Alex Murdaugh case. The former prominent low country attorney remains behind bars in Richland County as he faces a slew of charges after being indicted by the South Carolina Grand Jury last month.

State Grand Jury issued five indictments against former attorney Alex Murdaugh. Attorney General Wilson says the indictments include four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes and one count of forgery.

Wednesday it was announced that Murdaugh is faces a lawsuit spurred by Anthony Cook, the boyfriend of Mallory Beach, who authorities say died during a boat accident while his son Paul Murdaugh was operating it. Cook claims Alex knew about his son’s underage drinking and should have done something to stop it. According to Murdaugh’s lawyer, another passenger on the boat, Mallory Beach’s parents, and the businesses that sold alcohol to Paul are also suing Alex.

A date for Murdaugh’s bond hearing has now been set to take place virtually Friday morning. Stay with ABC Columbia News as we bring you updates on air and online.