Clemson athletics director leaving for Miami job
Clemson’s Athletics Director, Dan Radakovich, is leaving for his alma mater and another ACC school, a source tells ABC Columbia Wednesday.
The hire is expected to be made official on Thursday, per ESPN and represents another big step in Miami’s commitment to revamping its leadership after hiring former Hurricanes player Mario Cristobal away from Oregon as the new head coach.
During Radakovich’s tenure at Clemson, IPTAY saw more than $200 million in contributions and he was instrumental in the Cornerstone Partner Program, which helped fund more than $80 million in scholarships.
Radakovich’s tenure was highlighted by the success of the football program, which claimed the 2016 and 2018 national championships. The Tigers won six consecutive ACC titles and made six straight College Football Playoffs.
His career in sports administration began in 1983 at Miami, so his hiring by the Hurricanes has his career coming full circle.