Clemson athletics director leaving for Miami job

Clemson’s Athletics Director, Dan Radakovich, is leaving for his alma mater and another ACC school, a source tells ABC Columbia Wednesday.

BREAKING: Former #Clemson Athletics Director Dan Radakovich has accepted the AD job at Miami, according to a source tonight. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) December 9, 2021

The hire is expected to be made official on Thursday, per ESPN and represents another big step in Miami’s commitment to revamping its leadership after hiring former Hurricanes player Mario Cristobal away from Oregon as the new head coach.

During Radakovich’s tenure at Clemson, IPTAY saw more than $200 million in contributions and he was instrumental in the Cornerstone Partner Program, which helped fund more than $80 million in scholarships.

Radakovich’s tenure was highlighted by the success of the football program, which claimed the 2016 and 2018 national championships. The Tigers won six consecutive ACC titles and made six straight College Football Playoffs.

His career in sports administration began in 1983 at Miami, so his hiring by the Hurricanes has his career coming full circle.

Radakovich, 63, will replace Blake James, whom Miami let go last month, two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost to Florida State.