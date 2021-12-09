Richland school district two to release ‘memorandum of understanding’

The goal of the 'Be Smart' program is to encourage responsible gun ownership

Richland Co.,SC (WOLO) —- ast week’s school shooting in Michigan and constant reports of guns in schools in the Midlands.

Richland school district two and several neighboring school districts will sign a ‘Memorandum of Understanding Thursday with the ‘Be Smart’ program, encouraging responsible gun ownership.

‘Be Smart’ which is an acronym that stands for — secure all guns in your home…model responsible behavior around guns….ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes your children visit….recognize the role of guns in suicide…and tell your peers to be smart.