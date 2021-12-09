Unemployment claims continue to climb in South Carolina

DEW reporting 1 thousand more claims than last week

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— More South Carolinians are continuing to claim unemployment tonight.

On the job front, The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) reporting more than 17-hundred resident filed for first-time unemployment insurance last week.

That’s nearly 1-thousand more claims than reported the week before, when the department recorded its lowest weekly totals of unemployment claims since the pandemic began.

More than 939-thousand South Carolinians have claimed unemployment since the pandemic began on March 15th last year.