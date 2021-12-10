Columbia PD asking for help finding missing man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– UPDATE: The Columbia Police Department says Solomon Thompson returned home to his family, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL POST (12/10/2021 2:14 p.m.)

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing man who recently suffered a medical episode. Officials say 54-year-old Solomon Shawn Thompson was reported missing Thursday night, and he was seen in the 600 block of Gabriel Street earlier that day.

Officials say Thompson suffered a medical emergency earlier in the day and is likely still wearing a hospital bracelet. Authorities say he needs consistent care and medication.

Police say Thompson may have a noticeably weaker left side. They say he was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue Nike sweatpants, flips flops and socks.

If you know where Thompson is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com.