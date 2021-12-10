SCSO: Deputies investigating apparent dog attack that killed a woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a 60-year-old woman died of an apparent dog attack. Officials say the incident occurred inside a home in the Cherryvale area on Thursday.

Deputies say the victim, Lori Martin, was visiting family when she was attacked by her family member’s dogs who were fighting each other. According to officials, Martin was found unresponsive by a family member shortly after the apparent attack. Authorities say both she and the dogs had lacerations consistent with dog bites and scratches.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“This incident is still under investigation and we’re looking into every angle to determine the factors of this case,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “So far, we have determined that the dogs’ owner does not have a criminal record and there are no prior calls for service to that residence. We also do not have record of dog fighting in that immediate area. We have not seen anything of this nature in a very long time and this is such a tragic thing to take place just before the holidays.”

Deputies say they seized four dogs suspected of being involved in the incident, and they will be examined to determine if they should be considered vicious. Officials say there were a total of six dogs in the home.