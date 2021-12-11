Deadly single-vehicle crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Lexington County Coroner, one person died after a single-vehicle accident on Charleston Highway in Lexington County.

Investigators say on December 10, Keith Russell Defee, 61, of Gaston was traveling southbound when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Defee, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to the coroner.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.