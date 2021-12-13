Crews responding to apartment fire

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Crews are responding to an apartment fire Monday night on St. Andrews Rd.

Chief Mike Sonefeld with Irmo Fire Services says his department as well as the Columbia Fire Dept, West Columbia Fire, and Lexington Fire are all on scene.

Officials say at least eight units were affected. 14 adults and nine children were displaced.

Fortunately no one had to be taken to the hospital.

The fire was located in one building but firefighters say adjoining buildings have some damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

Stay with ABC Coumbia News for more updates.