Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina

Shane Beamer will reunite with his former Oklahoma quarterback.

Spencer Rattler announced Monday he’s transferring to South Carolina.

Rattler is a former five-star prospect, who took over as starting quarterback for the Sooners in 2020 and was a preseason favorite to win the Heisman. But he entered the transfer portal in November, after losing the stating job to Caleb Williams.

Rattler was projected to be a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, before being benched.

His commitment might be the biggest one for this year’s class. The Gamecocks used three different quarterbacks in 2021, each struggling at times under first-year offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. USC finished 96th in the country in total passing offense and 109th in scoring.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback will have three years of eligibility remaining. He redshirted his first year at Oklahoma.

Rattler finished his career with the Sooners, passing for over 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns.