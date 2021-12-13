Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh at $7 Million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bond was set Monday at $7 million for Alex Murdaugh, on his latest set of state grand jury charges.

Video and audio recordings were not allowed in the hearing.

Along with the $7 million, Judge Lee issued other conditions if Bond was paid, including being placed on house arrest, being subject to random drug tests, and receiving both mental health and substance abuse counseling.

Murdaugh was indicted on 21 new state grand jury charges, which delayed the bond hearing last week.



The new indictments accuse Murdaugh in alleged schemes between 2016 and 2020 which prosecutors say Murdaugh told clients their settlements were smaller than expected but then took the money for himself.

He now faces nearly 50 counts of breach of trust, money laundering and forgery.

He is also facing conspiracy charges, accused of trying to arrange his own murder earlier this year.

This after his wife and son were killed in June at their family home.

Judge Lee says she may reconsider a bond reduction at a later date.