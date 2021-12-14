Irmo officials release cause of Apartment Fire

Families are displaced, the Red Cross is assisting

IRMO, SC (WOLO)–Fire officials released the cause of an apartment fire that left several Midlands families without a home.

Irmo Fire officials tell ABC Columbia the fire at the Gleneagle Apartments last night on St, Andrews road, started in the kitchen on the stove top in a downstairs unit, and spread up to the attic.

At least eight units were affected, 16 adults and 13 children are without a home.

The SC Red Cross is assisting the families.