TOYS FOR TOTS: Lexington Police Department makes Christmas special for kids in need thanks to community partners

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department holds a Toys for Tots drive each year and this holiday season was no different.

Tuesday afternoon was the eighth and final donation event for this year’s campaign.

“So far we’ve collected over 2,000 toys and taken in over $2,000 which was then converted to buy more toys for Toys for Tots,” said Sgt. Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department.

Donations kept coming Tuesday afternoon.

“What we find year to year is that the greater town of Lexington community always comes out for Toys for Tots. We see families every year that make it part of their giving,” Mortenson said. “They plan for it, bring bicycles, bring toys and it is something they do as a family. We see children that are so excited to give to other children who are in need at Christmas.”

The final donation drive of the Toys for Tots campaign was held at Learning Express, which sells many of the hot toys for this holiday season.

“Kids are still going crazy over Squishmellos, fidgets and a little bit of everything to be honest with you,” said Learning Express owner Paige Watson. “They’re loving everything right now.”

It’s the second event this season the toy store has been a part of and the owner also gave the toy drive a discount as well as a donation.

“Oh, it’s so important to help kids that need help in the community and make sure all the kids can have a wonderful Christmas. We’re glad to be a part of that,” Watson said. “Partnering with the Lexington Police Department makes it even more special since we get to work together with others in the community.”

The toys are now loaded up to go to kids in need in Lexington County and five surrounding counties.

“Our objective is to fill our emergency services MRAP vehicle with toys. We find that we’re able to fill it,” Mortenson said. “I think this year we’ll fill it four or five times over with toys which is tremendous.”

“I just hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and thank you for supporting local stores,” Watson concluded.