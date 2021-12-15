Financial coach’s tips for holiday shopping without breaking the bank

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it is also the most stressful for some financially. Local experts say keeping a budget can be hard, especially with gift buying and traveling.

Local financial coach Michele Josey with Mogul Beginnings says the biggest mistake made is people do not keep track of how much they are spending. She advises her clients to set a budget early and stick to it.

If you still choose to take the risk of getting in debt this holiday season, Michele says know that there are consequences and it can be hard to recover.