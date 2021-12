MUSC reports three cases of the Omicron variant detected in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Three cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in South Carolina by scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina. According to the lab, the three cases are in the Lowcountry.

Two out of three were fully vaccinated, but did not have a booster.

