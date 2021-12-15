RCSD: Deputies investigating robberies of multiple Dollar General stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying those involved in robberies at two Dollar General Stores this month.

Officials say the first incident occurred on December 8 at the Dollar General in the 2300 block of Decker Boulevard. Officials say the man picked up items in the store, walked up to the checkout, pulled out a gun and demanded money. Authorities say the cashier put money in a grocery bag, and the man left the store.

Authorities say the second incident occurred at the Dollar General in the 9200 block of Two Notch Road on December 12 just before 9 p.m. According to investigators, the man pulled out a knife and demanded the two employees open the cash register. Officials say he then took the money, made the employees walk to the back of the store and then left.

Deputies say they do not think the incidents are related at this time.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.