RCSD looking for suspect accused of stealing cartons of cigarettes from gas station on Hardscrabble Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man they say broke into a gas station on Hardscrabble Road and stole several boxes full of cigarettes. Investigators say the incident occurred at the Murphy gas station early on November 29.

According to investigators, the suspect first tried to throw an object through the front doors of the gas station, then returned to ran his vehicle into the front doors before leaving and coming back, finally entering the store. Once inside, authorities say he took three large boxes with cartons of cigarettes and put them in his car before leaving.

Deputies say the man is driving a silver Chevy sedan with damage to the front end.

Anyone with information about this incident should submit a tip to Crimstoppers at crimesc.com.