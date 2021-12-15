Richland One remembers legendary basketball coach Glymph

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Longtime Eau Claire boys basketball coach George Glymph passed away Wednesday.

During his time as coach of the Shamrocks, Glymph won five state titles between 1974 and 1996.

This evening Aaron Bishop, Chairman of the Richland One Board of Commissioners released the following statement.

“The Richland One family was saddened to learn of the passing of Richland One Hall of Fame member George E. Glymph. Coach Glymph, who was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, was a legendary boys basketball coach at Eau Claire High School where he led teams to five state championship titles. Beyond his many accomplishments and accolades as a basketball coach, Coach Glymph was a teacher, a mentor and an inspiration to so many people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and former students during their time of mourning.”