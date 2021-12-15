SCEMD Logistics Chief deploys to Kentucky to assist relief efforts

More help is on the way to Kentucky from here in the Palmetto State. Governor Henry McMaster has authorized the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to assist in recovery efforts after those deadly tornados this weekend. The Logistics Chief deployed early Wednesday morning.

Governor McMaster says “”Team South Carolina is ready to provide any and all aid we can lend,” said Governor McMaster. “We have relied on the people of Kentucky during some of South Carolina’s most difficult times. We are duty-bound to help a fellow state in need, and we’re going to help our friends who’ve been there for us when we needed them the most.”

South Carolina ranks 26th in the United States in the number of tornado strikes. According to SCEMD, that state averaged 11 tornadoes each year since 1950, resulting in 47 deaths and more than 1-thousand injuries.