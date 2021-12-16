Clarendon County deputies: Several individuals facing charges after investigation into shooting at Cook Out parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into a shooting in a fast food parking lot led to the arrest of several individuals.

On December 3, officials say a deputy saw a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of the Cook Out on Highway 261. When he approached the crowd, authorities say he saw people fighting. When the deputy got out of his vehicle, officials say gunshots were heard from the crowd, and one female was shot. Deputies say she was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators say other officers arrived at the scene and detained multiple individuals. Authorities say two individuals were arrested on the scene, and the rest were brought into custody after the investigation.

In total, deputies say six adults and three children face charges:

Damonte Fudd Unlawful carry of a weapon Assault and battery third degree

Garrett Bryant Unlawful carry of a weapon

Khadira English Assault and battery third degree

Xamaquia Jackson Assault and battery third degree

Tyrese Brunson Assault and battery of an aggravated nature Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Terry Wells Assault and battery third degree

Three juveniles petitioned for assault and battery third degree, to be handled in Family Court