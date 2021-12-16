Irmo PD investigating after shots fired near Friarsgate Boulevard and Irmo Drive

1/2 12.16.2021 NF Shooting Car 1 Front vehicle (possible victim) Courtesy: Irmo Police Department

2/2 12.16.2021 NF Shooting Car 2 (Avenger) Rear vehicle (possible suspect) Courtesy: Irmo Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Police Department is asking for the community’s help investigating a shooting incident they say occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say they responded to a shooting near the intersection of Friarsgate Boulevard and Irmo Drive.

According to investigators, witnesses tell them they say a man leaning out of a car, which may be a Dodge Avenger, and fire shots into the car in front of him at a stop sign. Investigators say both cars fled the scene at a high speed toward SC-6 on Irmo Drive.

Officers say they found shell casings and other evidence near the scene.

Police do not know if anyone was hit by gunfire during this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestopper at 1-888-CRIME-SC.