Lexington PD: Columbia man facing assault charge after incident at dinner event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says a Columbia man has been charged with assault and battery third degree after an incident at an event at O’Hara’s Public House.

On December 6, police say the victim reported going to the dinner event and being approached by 51-year-old Angus Dorane Godwin. According to investigators, the victim said he was slapped across the face during the conversation. Police say the victim told them that Godwin tried to start a fight after this, but the victim refused.

Officials say the victim reported the assault the day after the event.

According to investigators, the two were in an ongoing feud, and Godwin told a witness that he had slapped the victim.

Police say Godwin turned himself in Thursday and was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center before being given a surety bond of $1,000, with instructions not to contact the victim.