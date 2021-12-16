Local Living: “A Joyous Christmas” at Dutch Square Mall, final Pop Up Art Show at Richland Library this Saturday and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can adopt a furry friend this holiday season! Columbia Animal Services is hosting a ‘Home for the Holidays’ pet adoption special. Now through December 31, you can adopt a cat or dog for $25. Columbia Animal Services reminds you that bringing pets home is a commitment, and to make sure your home is ready for your new friend when you bring them home.

If you’ve already got your fair share of pets at home, why leave them out of your Christmas cards when you can get your pups picture with Santa! The Columbiana Centre is having their Pet Nights with Santa one last time on Monday, December 20. You can get the whole family to strike a pose with Santa at the Belk Court. Visit columbianacentre.com to reserve your spot.

Building Better Communities is hosting “A Joyous Christmas” event this Saturday. They have partnered with Mayor Steve Benjamin’s office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to give away free gifts to children while supplies last. They will also offer free flu shots, COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The free event begins at 10 a.m. at Dutch Square Mall. You can visit bbconline.org to register.

The Richland Library is hosting its final Pop Up Art Show of 2021 this Saturday. From 12-2 p.m., the Ballentine location on Dutch Fork Road will highlight the work of local emerging visual artist Moona Wu and her unique personal ties to the community. You can stop in to meet the artist, browse their masterpieces or even take one home! The event is free and open to the public.