SCDEW: Decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in the number of first time unemployment insurance claims filed in the state last week. From December 5-11, SCDEW reports 1,261 first time claims, a decrease from the 1,770 initial claims filed the previous week.

Last week, officials say 5,448 claimants were paid an average benefit of $266.29. Since March 15, 2020, authorities say a total of $6,585,151,192.12 has been paid out to claimants.

For a full look at SCDEW’s data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.