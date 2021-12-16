SCSU graduates anticipate President Joe Biden’s visit, receiving diplomas

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — President Joe Biden will be in the Palmetto State on Friday. He will speaking to South Carolina State graduates at its commencement ceremony at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center at 1o in the morning.

As excited as campus staff is about the event, the students are also buzzing with anticipation for many reasons.

Friday is a big day for 138 South Carolina State Students, graduation.

“Elated, like overjoyed,” said Charla Jett, SCSU early childhood education major.

“I’m really excited to move on with my life and do great things,” said Calvin Walker, a physical education major.

The students plan to use their degrees to find careers that interest them.

“Right now, I’m looking at jobs at DHEC,” Walker said. “I’m also interested in the military, maybe the Air Force.”

One student found her home at SCSU after leaving another university and now has a teaching job lined up.

“I transferred after I had my toddler. Now, I’m graduating and going to teach at Richland Two in Columbia,” said elementary education major Kennadi Watson.

She said she prefers the smaller class size and helpfulness of professors and staff on campus. Others enjoyed the atmosphere the Orangeburg HBCU provides.

“It was a great experience being around like minded people,” said business marketing major Allen Ryans. “Basically, it was a community that seemed very hard-working.

Now that the hard work of studying for a degree is done, they will receive their diplomas and hear a commencement speech from President Joe Biden.

“Very excited to meet the president. I know he’s going to probably give us some words of wisdom so I know it’s going to be a great day tomorrow,” Ryans said.

“I’m motivated and excited. I think he’s a great president,” Walker said. “I like what he talks about.”

“It’s a remarkable moment,” Jett said. “It’s going to be an honor to be in his presence.”

Friday’s commencement ceremony event is exciting for the students and also an occasion that’s a big deal for both the campus and the city of Orangeburg.