Columbia Police investigating after shots fired in Eau Claire HS parking lot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating after shots were fired in a high school parking lot on Thursday. Authorities say they heard gunshots on Elliott Avenue and later determined it came from Eau Claire High School’s parking lot.

Officials say they identified a student involved in this incident, and they are still looking for him and the firearm. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.