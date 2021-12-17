Consumer News: Labor shortage cost FedEx nearly half a billion dollars, holiday air travel already ramping up and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– FedEx says the labor shortage cost it almost half a billion dollars last quarter. FedEx says it was forced to pay drivers and outside trucking companies more money to deliver packages. Company executives are optimistic. They say new perks like higher salaries and more flexibility for drivers are resulting in more applicants.

Customers are now paying more than ever for beef. Retail beef prices are up 21% from last year. It comes even as ranchers have been making less money for their cattle. Experts say the issue of lower cattle prices has a lot to do with the fact that there are more cattle to process than space to process them. The next couple of years are expected to look good for cattle producers, and exerts say that’s one of the reasons that beef is in high demand.

ABC NEWS– The holidays are just days away, and you may find that you still don’t have gifts for everyone on your list. Don’t worry, you can still get it all done. ABC’s Morgan Norwood with some timely advice.

CNN– Christmas is still more than week away, but holiday air travel is already starting. The Transportation Security Administration says it screened over two million people Thursday. That’s the highest number since December 5. The TSA says a total of 20-21 million people will fly between December 23 and January 3. United Airlines believes its busiest time will be between now and next Thursday.