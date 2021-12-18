Lexington PD searches for suspected shoplifter

Authorities say the suspect is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington to police are searching shoplifter who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

The Lexington Police Department say the woman on your screen the woman on your screen is accused of stealing more than $650 dollars worth of items from Lowe’s Home Improvement Store November 7, 2021.

Lexington PD says the woman left the store parking lot in a sedan with a license plate that could not be read. If you have any information that help them identify this woman, or if you happen to know where she might be call Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC. You can contact them anonymously.