Cayce Police Department and local businesses host bike giveaway

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Christmas came early for some children in Cayce, all thanks to the Cayce Police Department and local businesses.

The police department had several bikes that were seized and abandoned. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan says they figured it would be a great gift to children in need.

Local business Dialed Bicycles repaired the bikes and 212 Motors donated the funds to make it all happen.

Chief Cowan says they were able to giveaway 10 bikes to children in need.