One person injured in shooting on Oakside Lane in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, one man is injured after a shooting that happened Saturday, Dec. 18th at a home on the 2000 block of Oakside Lane.
Investigators say the shooting occurred just before midnight and when deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.