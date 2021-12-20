Arrest made in Irmo shooting

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Irmo Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with a recent shooting.

Investigators say on December 16th Joshua Jordan, 22, of Lexington was involved in a shooting incident between two cars near the entrance to the Friarsgate subdivision at Friarsgate Blvd. and Irmo Dr.

Police say he is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No one was injured in the shooting.