Basilica of Saint Peter hosting Annual Community Christmas Dinner on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Basilica of Saint Peter is hosting its 36th annual Christmas feast for hundreds of Midlands men, women and children in need this Saturday.

The 36th Annual Community Christmas Dinner takes place at the church at 1529 Assembly Street from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Guest can expect to receive their dinner along with a backpack full of wool products and toiletries to take back to their shelters.