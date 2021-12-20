Clemson University reports 10 cases of the omicron variant confirmed on campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Clemson University announced the campus has confirmed its first cases of the omicron variant. The school says a total of 10 positive COVID-19 samples were detected by the on-campus lab and sent for further sequencing,. Officials say those 10 samples were confirmed to contain the omicron variant.

The school confirmed the samples were obtained through both community and university testing. These are the first confirmed cases of the highly infectious variant in the Upstate, according to the company that conducted the testing.

The university released a statement saying, in part, “infection rates on campus remained low throughout the Fall semester, and while most students, faculty and staff are away from campus, the University will continue to monitor community, local, state, and national trends and work with public health experts to determine any required adjustments for return to campus plans for the spring.”

More than 2,400 students and staff have tested positive at the university during their Fall semester.

The latest updates from the university can be found at www.clemson.edu/covid-19/updates.