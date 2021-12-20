DHEC, City of Columbia hosting more COVID-19 vaccination clinics before the new year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With only 51% of all eligible South Carolinians fully vaccinated, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the City of Columbia are holding a number of free vaccine clinics.

The last of this years’ clinics will be next Wednesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday’s clinic takes place at Drew Wellness Center (2101 Walker Solomoon Way), and Thursday’s is located at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue).

DHEC will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, as well as Pfizer pediatric doses for kids ages 5-11.

DHEC and the City of Columbia have several vaccination clinics already scheduled for next year:

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 MLK Park 2300 Greene Street

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Drive

Tuesday, January 11, 2021 Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway



For more information, visit resilient.columbiasc.gov/covid-19-tools-resources/.