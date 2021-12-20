DHEC, City of Columbia hosting more COVID-19 vaccination clinics before the new year

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With only 51% of all eligible South Carolinians fully vaccinated, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the City of Columbia are holding a number of free vaccine clinics.

The last of this years’ clinics will be next Wednesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday’s clinic takes place at Drew Wellness Center (2101 Walker Solomoon Way), and Thursday’s is located at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue).

DHEC will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, as well as Pfizer pediatric doses for kids ages 5-11.

DHEC and the City of Columbia have several vaccination clinics already scheduled for next year:

  • Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • MLK Park
      • 2300 Greene Street
  • Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Melrose Park
      • 1500 Fairview Drive
  • Tuesday, January 11, 2021
    • Woodland Park
      • 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For more information, visit resilient.columbiasc.gov/covid-19-tools-resources/.

